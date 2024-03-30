What’s open and closed on Easter Day 2024?

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Easter Bunny is hopping into town on Sunday, but that also means some businesses will be closed for last minute errands.

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. It is also the end of the 40-day penance period, Lent. Good Friday marks the day Jesus died on the cross, and is celebrated the Friday before Easter.

This year, Easter Sunday will fall on March 31.

Though Easter isn’t a federal holiday, it’s a popular one for many Americans — trade association National Retail Federation found that consumer spending is expected to reach $22.4 billion this Easter.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Easter Sunday 2024.

Retail

Target, Macy’s and Best Buy stores will be closed on Sunday. Warehouse clubs Costco and Sam’s Club will also be closed.

Most Kroger stores and the grocery stores under its umbrella will be open on Easter, the company said. Shoppers should confirm with local grocers before heading to the store on Sunday, however.

Walmart will also be open.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores will be closed on Easter.

Financial services

Most banks are closed on Sunday already. Markets are also closed on the weekends and the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not be trading, but will trade on Monday as usual.

Postal services

Since it’s a Sunday, United States Postal Service won’t be delivering mail.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service, and UPS Store locations may be closed but Express Critical will be available.

Most FedEx services also won’t be available, though FedEx Office will be open on modified hours and Custom Critical will be available.

