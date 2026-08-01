I was kicked off my family phone plan. You could be next

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — I can still remember the glorious day my dad took me to the Verizon store in the fifth grade to buy my first cellphone. The Samsung Glyde instantly won me over with its touchscreen and slide-out keyboard.

On the bus ride home, I discovered a new form of entertainment: texting everyone in my contacts, “heyyyy! how r u?”

In 2013, when I turned 13, I got my first iPhone. I became a full-time selfie machine. My favorite party trick? Asking Siri things like, “Where can I bury a body?” while surrounded by horrified middle school classmates. “I found three cemeteries near you,” Siri replied.

Next came my “free” upgrade: an iPhone with Apple’s then-revolutionary fingerprint home button. That phone later vanished somewhere near my college campus — may it rest in peace. Luckily, my dad happened to be visiting and took me to the nearest Verizon store for a replacement.

Through every cracked screen, fried phone and panicked Verizon store trip, one thing never changed: My dad handled the headaches and the bill.

Then, while I was parsing President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat at work, my phone buzzed with a different kind of breaking news: I was being kicked off the family phone plan.

The audacity. Who could be so cruel as to cut off their family from the family plan? After all, I wasn’t freeloading. I was lowering the cost per line.

In my moment of rage, I took to Instagram, posting a Close Friends story with a screenshot of the email my dad sent with the caption, “HELP! I’M BEING KICKED OFF THE FAMILY PLAN.”

“Unionize!!!” one friend replied. Then came the outpouring of requests not to tell my friends’ parents, who might get the same idea. Another friend said her dad recently tried the same thing. “I just yelled at him and he gave up lol,” she said via Instagram message.

What hurt wasn’t just inheriting the customer-service headaches or paying my own phone bill for the first time at 27. It was the quiet unraveling of a shared experience I didn’t realize I valued until it was gone.

There’s something oddly binding about being on a family phone plan. There are the texts (“Is anyone else’s service bad or is it just me?”) as well as the alerts that we were approaching the shared data limit (cue the finger-pointing).

Sure, it felt a little silly to have to get my dad on the phone every time I needed to speak with customer service, but it was bonding time.

Now, if you’re above the age of 45, you’re probably thinking one of two things: “I should kick my kids off the family plan, too,” in which case I am so, so sorry for you victims. Or, “What the hell is an employed 27-year-old doing on their family plan? Grow up!” Fair, but I assure you I’m hardly alone.

The last bit of financial assistance

Aside from my phone and family Spotify plan — which I’m probably getting evicted from next — I haven’t received financial support from my parents since graduating college.

That puts me in the same boat as many millennials and Gen Zers holding on to the family phone plan, one of their last financial ties to their parents.

Nearly half of American adults ages 18 to 29 had someone outside their household cover one of their expenses last year, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking in May. Of the seven expense categories tracked — including housing, medical costs and education — cellphone bills were the most common expense paid by someone else.

About half as many Americans between the ages of 30 and 44 receive financial assistance from people outside their household, compared to 18- to 29-year-olds, per the Fed survey. Yet cellphone bills ranked third in the list of areas they received support, behind housing and general expenses.

It’s a small but meaningful subsidy in an era where paychecks are barely keeping pace with inflation.

But as many of our boomer parents eye retirement and take inventory of their expenses (and unnecessary headaches), I suspect more people will find themselves in my position.

I’ve toyed with the idea of starting a new family — phone plan, that is —with my siblings. But when I priced it all out, the group rate wasn’t much better than going solo. The emotional cost, however, is much, much harder to calculate.

The-CNN-Wire

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