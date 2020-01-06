Skip to Content
Shooting at Sizzler restaurant in Pocatello

Shooting in Pocatello
Police investigate a shooting outside of the sizzler in Pocatello Monday night.

(Pocatello, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - City police and Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene outside the Sizzler's restaurant on Pocatello Creek Rd. around 5:30. Witness tell us shots were fired in the parking lot. It is surrounded by police tape while our crews at the scene say investigators are talking to people inside and outside the building. We are told one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The road has not been closed. Stay with KIFI/KIDK news for more information as it comes in.

