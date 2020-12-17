Idaho Falls leaders to approve a contractor for new splash pad

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new splash pad could be coming to Idaho Falls.

A contractor is set to be approved to build the splash pad at the Reinhart Park at Thursday's City Council meeting after months of discussing and looking at bids to build a splash pad.

Stratton and Bratt, a construction company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, was chosen to design and construct the pad at Reinhart Park.

The splash pad would be built were the old swimming pool was in the Reinhart park, which is just off Grandview Drive near the airport.

The project will cost nearly $300,000, according to the proposed agreement.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Other items on the agenda Thursday includes approving a chaplaincy program to help city police officers and citizens who may need help during times of a crisis, such as a death or other traumatic events.

They are also looking at extending the sewer service agreement with Iona-Bonneville Sewer District to May 31, 2021.

You can watch the hearing on the city’s website at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/429/Live-Stream.