News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls man is recovering from injuries he received from a flash fire Friday afternoon.

The man was working on a construction project at his home when the flash happened.

The home is near Winco on Ruth Street.

The fire was out before firefighters arrived just after 1 p.m.

The injured man's wife took him to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.