Greater IF Chamber presents really-big check to Community Food Basket

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-In cooperation with Elevation Labs, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce presented the Community Food Basket with a check for $10,200 Tuesday. The Chamber’s “Hope Lunch” campaign coordinated a drive asking local businesses to contribute the value of their pandemic delayed chamber lunch money.



Food Basket director Ariel Jackson said every dollar in cash donation can be converted to $4.80 worth of food. She says the foodbank regularly serves thousands of families. Jackson expects the community’s need to be high for a while longer, as vaccine, hopefully, gets the pandemic under control.



Chamber President Chip Schwartze said the organization hoped to make the fundraising campaign an annual event going forward. This year’s donations were raised within about a month.