Matt and Xzavion’s unbreakable bond shows true brotherly love

By Jennifer Jones

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Matt Billups believes his purpose on earth is to help people, which was a driving force behind his decision to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

Billups, a former youth coach, missed working with kids after he moved to Arizona. That all changed a year ago when he was matched up with 15-year-old Xzavion.

In this past year, the two have been able to do a lot together, including sports, playing video games and working together on schoolwork.

Xzavion’s sisters are also in the program, and they have been able to have outings together as well. They went ice skating and even visited a haunted house. Xzavion recalls, “I wasn’t scared. Matt was scared, and my sister.”

The two also got to take part in an anniversary party. “Me and my sisters we all did like a one-year anniversary thing at her big’s house, and we like played board games,” said Xzavion.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has resources for bigs. Their website, Think Big, has ideas for outings and even has discounted tickets to sporting events for bigs and littles. Two items next on the agenda for Matt and Xzavion: a Suns and an ASU game. Both games are firsts for Xzavion and something he is looking forward to experiencing with Matt.

Right now, 300 boys and girls are waiting for a match, but some of those kids wait up to 3 years. If you are interested in learning more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, visit their website.

