USA student’s glass pumpkin patch fundraiser was a huge success

By Jiani Navarro

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The University of South Alabama got into the Fall spirit with a one-of-a-kind fundraiser.

Students and faculty created more than 500 handmade, glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the season and help raise money for the university’s Glass Art Program.

These weren’t your average pumpkins, these pumpkins are made out of glass and come out piping hot.

Student, Nick Noble says he made 50 pumpkins.

“It takes me about eight-nine, some of the beginners or the intermediate students takes them about 10-15,” said Noble, “bigger pumpkins take a little longer they can take up to 25-30 minutes.”

Lines of people waited to get their hands on a pumpkin or two, or even a basketful.

Each pumpkin came with a different price tag, depending on size. All the proceeds will go to support the glass blowing program.

Matthew Patterson, the Assistant Professor of the Art Department, said a large portion of the sales will go towards upgrading their glass studio equipment.

“Not only does it raise important funds to maintain the facility, and develop educational programs but it allows us to showcase this unique program,” said Noble.

USA is the only college in Alabama that offers a 4-year degree in studio glass. The support the department received from the public meant a lot to Professor Patterson and his students.

“I feel overwhelmed, and immensely supported it’s just amazing,” said Noble, “we’re just so appreciative to have so many come out and support the program.”

If you missed your chance to snag a glass pumpkin during Friday’s fundraiser, USA’s glass art program will be having another sale at Island Fire Gallery, Friday, October 29th – 30th. (10505 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Theodore, AL 36582)

