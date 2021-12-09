Winter Storm Watch and Colder

FOR IDAHO CENTRAL MOUNTIAINS AND SUN VALLEY, BLAINE/CUSTER COUNTIES WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 feet possible above 6000 feet MSL over the West Central and Boise Mountains. Snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible for mountain locations below 6000 ft. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible across the Weiser Basin. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, causing localized reductions in visibility. * WHERE...West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains and Upper Weiser River zones. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue beyond Sunday, providing additional snow accumulations into next week. Chilly, mostly cloudy with wind chills today making it feel like the teens/single digits , highs into the mid 30's. SW winds 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. Mostly sunny into tomorrow with highs into the lower 30's and upper 20's. Wind gusts into the 20-30 mph range. A chance of snow in our mountains and we'll cloud up ahead of more snow chances Sunday and that means a dusting possible for the valley. Winds are going to bust temperatures with wind chills to single digits tomorrow morning, some sub-zero wind chills in the mountains. Saturday: mid 30's and a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Sunday ramps up more more moisture and snow chances kick in for Idaho falls and mountains with an inch possible for Jackson. 1/2 inch into the valley to make it feel like Christmas around here. Question of the day: share a fun, unique christmas tradition by calling 208-534-9957 and feel free to share decoration pictures with us, too jeff.roper@localnews8.com