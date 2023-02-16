Wind Chill Warning until 10am

Sub-zero temps this morning and high pressure on top keep cold air from last system in lockdown making for dangerously cold temps and wind chills -20 to -30. Some patchy freezing fog is possible with light winds 5-10. Cold temps continue into mid-morning -3 at 7am, so bundle kids up and be prepared for ultra cold conditions.

More clouds increase later after some sun and we'll warm? to the low-to-mid 20's today. Please stay out of the cold and take care of people and pets. We will have more shower chances show up this weekend and increase by Monday for the valley at 50% after mountain shower chances late Saturday and Sunday.