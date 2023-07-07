Jay Monahan to return to PGA Tour commissioner role after month break
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is returning to work. Monahan has told the tour he will resume his job on July 17. That will be about a month since Monahan stepped away for what was referred to only as a medical situation. His surprise departure was a week after announcing the tour’s stunning agreement to work with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan says in a note to the tour’s policy board, staff and players that his health has improved. He will not be in Washington on Tuesday when two PGA Tour executives testify at a Senate hearing on the deal.