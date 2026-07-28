Center Stage Theatre announces 2027 lineup of shows

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Center Stage Theatre is shining a bright spotlight on its upcoming 2027 season lineup. Packed with Broadway hits, timeless classics, and deeply moving true stories, the 2027 lineup promises unforgettable magic for every kind of theatergoer.

Winter 2027 - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Kicking off the 2027 season, Center Stage is proud to present Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by David Greig, directed by Ally Rockland.

Kicking off the 2027 season, Center Stage presents the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s timeless story. Follow Charlie Bucket, a young boy from humble beginnings, as he wins a coveted Golden Ticket and steps into a world of pure imagination inside Willy Wonka’s legendary chocolate factory.

"Whether it’s the original Roald Dahl book, the Gene Wilder classic, or the Tim Burton reimagining, we can all agree that this story captures our imagination effortlessly and memorably," says Rockland.

Spring 2027 - Les Misérables

Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, Les Misérables tells the epic tale of Jean Valjean, a former prisoner seeking redemption while relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert amid fierce social upheaval.

Theatre owner and Les Misérables director Justin DaBell says it's a faux pas in the theatre community to say Les Misérables is your favorite show, but it holds a special place in his heart.

"The first musical I fell in love with was Les Mis," DaBell shares. "It’s just so good, and so special to so many people."

To meet overwhelming public demand, Center Stage will double-cast the show for an ambitious, extended run of 40 performances.

Fall 2027 - Come From Away

This fall, Center Stage takes on a hit musical freshly made available for regional groups: Come From Away by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, directed by Kelsey Gillian.

Come From Away is based on the true story of when the town of Gander, Newfoundland, became the haven of the passengers of 38 planes forced to land amid the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It is a stirring celebration of human connection, generosity, and hope in the darkest of times.

Christmas 2027 - A Christmas Story

Based on the beloved holiday film, this nostalgic musical follows young Ralphie Parker on his desperate quest to secure his ultimate Christmas gift: an official Red Ryder BB Gun. Along the way, the audience will laugh along with unforgettable characters, family traditions, school yard adventures, and plenty of holiday mishaps.

"I'm excited to direct this show, because it's a show about kids and it's for kids,' said director DaBell."And Christmas is special because of the children in our lives and our memories.

Summer 2027 - To Be Announced

DaBell says the Summer 2027 show announcement is coming soon. Stay tuned to Center Stage’s social media channels, HERE.