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Local Forecast

Tracking hot thunderstorms and smoky conditions today

By
today at 10:02 AM
Published 5:58 AM

Another set up with heat and isolated storms into the day and temps around 90 for Idaho Falls. Some showers starting midday and thunderstorms arriving into the afternoon 4-8pm.

A fire weather warning has been issued for southeastern Idaho for today through tonight. Low humidity and gusty thunderstorm winds bring better chances of fires sparking in the region. Be fire aware.

High pressure is going to transition us to drier afternoons by Friday, with a slight chance of showers for Thursday still in the mix.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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