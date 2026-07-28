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Japanese youth delegation celebrates 45 years of Sister Cities program with Idaho Falls

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Updated
today at 11:06 PM
Published 10:52 PM



IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Japanese delegation of 15 youth from Idaho Falls’ Sister City Tokai Mura is visiting the Gem State this week.

The group is celebrating the two cities’ 45th anniversary as Sister Cities.

"Friendship and youth is just like a very universal experience. We're all laughing at the same things, we kind of all just listen to the same music – similar pop culture even though we're from different nations,” said Idaho Falls Sister Cities Youth Association Student President Caroline Combs. “We’re just teenagers. It's just very universal."

At a special ceremony today, Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw and Noriko Yamada, wife of the Mayor of Tokai Mura, unveiled two new Sister Cities plaques at the Japanese Friendship Garden.

For 10 days, the youth are spending 10 days diving into Idaho life – eating McDonalds, visiting the Farmer’s Market, playing Fortnite, going to the Idaho Falls Zoo and touring Yellowstone National Park.

"My favorite is my host family,” said Japanese Sister Cities Youth Delegate Kosuke Mogi. “I went to float river and paintball game. In the paintball, my head was shot twice, so it's very painful, and it's a new experience for me."

The Japanese teenagers also shared their culture with the Mayor and their host families – teaching them how to play traditional Japanese games like kendama.

Next year, an adult delegation from Japan will visit Idaho Falls, while youth from Idaho will tour Japan.

The Idaho Falls Sister Cities Youth Association meets at 7 P.M. twice every month at the Idaho Falls Public Library. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month, and 12 days later on a Monday.

To learn more about how to participate in the Sister Cities program, you can visit its website.

Youth from Tokai Mura, Japan, smile at the unveiling of two new plaques, symbolizing the deep friendship between Idaho Falls and its Sister City at the Japanese Friendship Garden.
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David Pace

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