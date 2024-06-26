Hundreds of people come out to lay sod in new Heritage Park in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 700 scoops of ice cream and 300 people.

That was the scene at the Tsunami of Sod Tuesday night at the new Heritage Park in the Snake River Landing area in Idaho Falls.

The new park is made possible by donations from the Idaho Falls Rotary Club and their annual Duck Race.

Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw said the project has been years in the making.

"I think that they dedicated this part 2014. I mean, ten years ago, maybe it's 2016, eight years ago, but slowly and surely it has come together and now we're ready to put the carpet in right when you build something and now you're ready to lay the carpet here," Burtenshaw said.

Heritage Park is a 14-acre plot along the Snake River. This part of the City of Idaho Falls master plan includes adding irrigation and landscaping. Proposed features of the park include trails and surface water gardens.

The biggest additions, like an event amphitheater and Heritage stops will also be added in the future.