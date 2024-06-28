7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A magnitude 7.2 earthquake has shaken the southern coast of Peru. Authorities say there are no immediate reports of casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at 12:36 a.m. (0536 GMT) Friday. The epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean, some 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of the district of Atiquipa, in the province of Caravelí, near to the borders with Chile and Bolivia. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said any threat of a tsunami had already passed. Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, as the country is located in the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

