Idaho Democrat Party makes statement on assassination attempt

The Secret Service said in a statement that former president Donald Trump is “safe” and that the incident is being investigated after Trump was rushed offstage with blood on his ear and face after a shooting during his Saturday evening rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Gene J. Puskar/AP via CNN Newsource
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local News 8 reached out to the Idaho Democrat Party for comment on the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Party Chairwoman Lauren Necochea sent us this statement.

“The Idaho Democratic Party unequivocally condemns the recent assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump. Our hearts go out to the family of Corey Comperatore and those injured during this senseless act."

"I am grateful to law enforcement and first responders whose swift actions prevented further harm. Violence has no place in the democratic process. It threatens the safety of our leaders and the stability of our institutions. We call on all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, to denounce all forms of violence and divisive rhetoric that undermine the fabric of our nation.”

