101-year-old woman graduates from BYU-Idaho

101-year-old Helen Holland earned her associate's degree Spring 2024
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A 101-year-old woman recently graduated from BYU-Idaho.

Helen Holland graduated with her associate’s degree in Spring 2024. She studied at BYU in Provo for two years more than 83 years ago. She felt a strong desire to return to college and finish her degree.

Holland was able to transfer her credits to BYU-Idaho and enroll there, thanks to BYU-Idaho and BYU in Provo administrators.

When Holland graduated at the Spring 2024 Convocation of the College of Academic Success and Interdisciplinary Studies, she was the first student to walk across the stage. She got a standing ovation when she stood up from her wheelchair and walked to receive her diplomas.

Helen Holland encourages people to go back to college if they want to but are feeling unsure. 

“If it’s in your heart, it’s a wonderful experience you don’t want to pass by. Sometimes it takes a while, it may take one class at a time, but there’s got to be a reason you’re having those feelings,” she said.

