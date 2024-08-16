Raw milk is being investigated by health officials

(IDAHO DEPT. OF HEALTH AND WELFARE RELEASE) – Idaho Public Health officials are investigating recent reports of 18 people who recently experienced symptoms of, and tested positive for Campylobacter, and who also reported purchasing and drinking unpasteurized (raw) milk from Paradise Grove Dairy. The Idaho Division of Public Health is collaborating with Central District Health (CDH), Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) in the ongoing investigation.

Since July 24, 18 people tested positive for campylobacteriosis, a bacterial infection. All 18 reported drinking raw milk, and 17 reported drinking raw milk produced by Paradise Grove Dairy in Jefferson County prior to getting sick. Paradise Grove Dairy distributes milk to numerous stores across southern Idaho. CDH and EIPH are conducting interviews with sick people.

Paradise Grove Dairy voluntarily stopped production on Aug. 2, inspected and repaired equipment, and increased the frequency of milk testing, before resuming production on Aug. 12. Anyone who bought raw milk produced by Paradise Grove Dairy from July 19 through Aug. 2 should stop drinking it and discard it immediately. Paradise Grove Dairy also reminded consumers to make sure they keep milk cold when taking it home from the store.

People at higher risk of severe illness after consuming raw dairy products include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. People in these groups are encouraged to consume pasteurized dairy products.

Common symptoms of campylobacteriosis infection include diarrhea (often bloody), fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting. Symptoms usually start two to five days after exposure and last about one week. Some people may develop complications that last longer. If you are experiencing similar symptoms after consuming raw milk or raw milk products from Paradise Grove Dairy, seek medical attention.

For additional information or to report an illness, contact your local public health district.