Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has refiled a lawsuit against Idahoans

Published 9:06 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has refiled a lawsuit against Idahoans for open primaries.

This comes just days after the Idaho Supreme Court rejected his previous lawsuit.

The lawsuit was refiled in Idaho's fourth judicial district court on Friday.

Labrador claims voters are being mislead and didn't know they were signing a petition that also institutes ranked-choice voting.

Idahoans For Open Primaries' Luke Mayville says Raul Labrador is wasting taxpayer dollars to pursue the lawsuit. 

