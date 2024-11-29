Skip to Content
Island Park to kick off Festival of Trees

Braydon Wilson
By
New
today at 10:24 AM
Published 10:45 AM

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Mountain Life Charitable Foundation is hosting the annual Festival of Trees at Sawtelle Mountain Resort.

On Friday afternoon, visitors can make Christmas crafts, meet Santa, and enjoy the decorated Christmas trees. Saturday's events include a dinner gala and silent auction.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be used by the Mountain Life Charitable Foundation to support the people of Island Park and aid in the development of a community park.

For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Mountain Life Charitable Foundation website.

