Salvation Army prepares to give toys for children in need

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Salvation Army is getting ready to distribute its Christmas toy drive donations. Toys will be given to about 600 children.

“We have seen a greater need among families. Any kind of an extra like toys a family feast at Christmas is just almost out of the question for many of our families,” said Salvation Army Idaho Falls Corps Officer, Captain Steve Staneart.

The Salvation Army does its toy drive differently from just putting out boxes for people to drop toys off in. They put out Angel Tree slips at stores like Walmart. The Angel Tree slips list information about each child, like their age, favorite color, and what they need and want.

People who wanted to donate got to grab a slip and buy specific items for each respective child. That way, the kid gets something they really wanted instead of something random.

The toys will be distributed on December 18, 19 and 20.