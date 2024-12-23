Starbucks strike expands, closes nearly 60 US stores

A five-day strike by Starbucks baristas had closed at least 59 stores as of Monday afternoon, according to the union organizing the workers. The strike began Friday in Los Angeles, Chicago and Starbucks’ hometown of Seattle. By Monday, it had spread to stores in Boston, Dallas and Portland, Ore. Workers are protesting a lack of progress in contract negotiation with the company. The strike comes at one of the busiest times of the year for Starbucks. But the company said Monday it has had “no significant impact” on its store operations. Starbucks has around 10,000 company-operated stores in the U.S.

