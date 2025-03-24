Wake up your lawn with raking, experts say, to get rid winter dryness and mold

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Snow is melting and it's time to start taking care of our lawns.

Lawn care experts tell us they are seeing a lot of dry grass popping out.

Even though we had snow, the base of the grass is dry.

What you can do right now to help your lawn is to rake it, fluff it up, and ready it for new nutrients.

The Weed Man Lawn Care in Rexburg says they are seeing a lot of moldy grass this spring.

So it's important to remove those leaves that are piling up.

"Throughout the winter, we get a lot of leaves piling up which causes mold and different fungi in the lawn. And so if we get those cleaned up your lawn is going to start living and getting that air down into it. And air ratio would be good this time of year, just get that lawn up and waking up and some fertilizer, said Heath Edwards, owner of Weed Man Lawn Care Company.

If you'd like to learn more about lawn care the Weed Man Company and other garden vendors will be at the Pocatello Home and Garden show at the ICCU Dome, or former Holt Arena, this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.