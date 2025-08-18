Skip to Content
GED Program scams on the rise

Published 9:41 PM

It seems like scammers are always trying to find new ways to steal your money. A recent one that local leaders say are on the rise are online General Educational Development (GED) scams.

"We had someone actually just a couple of weeks ago that had $700 into it," said Anne Johnson a GED Program Director for the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center (DVSAC) in Idaho Falls. "They finally came and talked to us and I said, I'm really sorry, but you didn't accomplish anything."

Johnson says the most common thing they see are programs that advertise fast, easy, and test free GED programs. Once people pay, they either get enrolled in an unaccredited program or they get nothing in return and lose their money.

Another common method is to create websites that look legitimate and look related to local high schools or community colleges. In reality, they have no connection to those schools and are there to steal people's information.

"The only program that's used in the entire program is ged.com," said Johnson. "And it does require study, effort, and tests."

Johnson said there are plenty of avenues for people to get their GED here in eastern Idaho, including with them at the DVSAC.

"The only requirement is that you have to be 16 years of age... and have a valid ID. That's it," said Johnson.

DVSAC's GED program covers the costs of signing up to get your GED and covers the costs of going to testing centers, like the College of Eastern Idaho.

They also provide guidance, tutoring, and flexibility to help people complete the program; including inmates at the local county jail.

To find out more about their program, you can go to geddvsac.org.

Chris Nestman

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

