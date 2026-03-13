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Fire crews swarm Regal Edwards Theater in Ammon

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 12:02 PM
Published 11:15 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews with the Bonneville County Fire District and the Idaho Falls Fire Departments are on the scene of a potential structure fire at the Regal Edwards movie theater.

Details surrounding the suspected fire and impact are limited. However, Local News 8 can confirm that fire crews have climbed to the roof to access the upper part of the building.

Kimberly Felker, spokesperson for IFFD, says that Idaho Falls Fire responded with an ambulance to provide EMS support.

Local News 8 has a reporter on the scene and is reaching out to the Ammon Fire Department for additional details.

This is a developing story; we'll continue to update as we learn new information.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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