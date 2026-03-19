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Eight Exceptional Women honored at Alturas Institute Event

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Published 8:21 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Women connected with women at an annual awards banquet recognizing exceptional ladies in the region.

The Alturas Institute, a non-profit organization promoting democracy and women's rights, held its annual "Conversations with Exceptional Women" ceremony at the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls.

The event's theme "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once," recognizes the myriad responsibilities and hats women handle on a daily basis.

Former Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper received the John and Abigail Adams Award recognizing her service to the city across  three terms in office for 12 years.

Other women honored at the event include:

1. Randy’L Teton

2. Kris Millgate

3. Karole Honas

4. Dr. Heather Pugmire

5. Lisa Morton

6. Dr. Caroline Heldman

7. Christine Kunewa Walker

Tune in tonight at 10 PM for full coverage. This is a developing story and will be updated later tonight.

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David Pace

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