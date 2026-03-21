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One dead, one injured in rollover crash north of Preston

MGN
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Published 4:16 PM

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) — A weekend rollover crash north of Preston has claimed the life of a Georgia man and left another in the hospital.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened around 9:45 Saturday morning on US 91. A 22-year-old man was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound when he went off the road, overcorrected, and rolled over the guardrail.

His 23-year-old passenger died at the scene. The driver was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. ISP says both men were wearing seatbelts, and the crash is still under investigation.

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