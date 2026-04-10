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Warmer today before weekend showers and storms

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Updated
today at 6:04 AM
Published 5:30 AM

Say goodbye to nice weather after today partly sunny high 75 winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 miles an hour gusting to 30. 30% chance of rain tonight partly cloudy and 45.

Chances of showers and possibly a thunderstorm into Saturday at 70% a high 65. Winds gusting to 30 miles an hour.

Sunday rain likely into the afternoon and some sun high 64. Rain before midnight and mostly cloudy low of 36. Chance of rain is 70%.

Monday we'll see 60% chance of cold rain in the afternoon. It'll be mostly cloudy only 55°.

Tuesday a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning then partly sunny in a high of 55 .

Wednesday brings a 30% chance of rain with some sun and a high of 55.

It'll be breezy into Thursday as well with a slight chance of rain and snow in a high of 51.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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