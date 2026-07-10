Skip to Content
News

Robinson Hearing Day 5: Man accused of killing Charlie Kirk returns to court

By
today at 9:06 AM
Published 8:51 AM

PROVO, Utah (KIF) — The man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk is scheduled to return to a Utah courtroom today for the fifth and final day of his preliminary hearing.

Friday's hearing has now ended. You can watch the recorded proceedings in the video player above.

Tyler Robinson, 23, faces multiple severe charges, including aggravated murder, in connection with the Sept. 10, 2025, shooting on the Utah Valley University campus. Prosecutors have already signaled their intent to seek the death penalty if the case goes to trial.

On Thursday, Utah prosecutors played portions of a videotaped interview with Robinson’s former roommate, Lance Twiggs. According to the footage shown in court, Twiggs told investigators that Robinson expressed immediate regret the day after the fatal shooting, reports CNN.

“He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn’t done it, and then kept going around and just doing stuff, I think to keep himself busy or distracted or something,” Twiggs said in the video.

In addition to the interview, prosecutors presented what they characterized as a late-night text conversation between Robinson and Twiggs sent on the night of the killing, according to CNN. The state alleges these messages amount to a confession by the defendant.

The court was also shown photographs of the suspected murder weapon, alongside images of bullets and cartridges that had been engraved with various messages.

Robinson surrendered to police the day after the shooting and has not yet entered a formal plea.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.