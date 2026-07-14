Reproductive Freedom Initiative Qualifies for November Ballot; Medical Cannabis Measure Falls Short

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho voters will decide a reproductive rights initiative this November after organizers gathered enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, while a medical marijuana initiative failed to garner enough signatures.

The Idaho Secretary of State's Office announced Tuesday that the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act met the state's signature requirements and will appear on the Nov. 3, 2026, general election ballot.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, organizers submitted 75,478 valid signatures across 20 legislative districts. Idaho law requires initiatives to collect signatures equal to at least 6% of registered voters in at least 18 legislative districts.

The proposed measure would establish a right to reproductive freedom and privacy, including access to abortion before fetal viability. After viability, abortions would be allowed in cases of a medical emergency.

The initiative would also protect decisions involving contraception, fertility treatment, prenatal care and postpartum care. Under the proposal, the state would be prohibited from penalizing patients, healthcare providers or others who assist someone exercising those rights.

The certification marks a major milestone for supporters, who will now shift their focus to convincing voters ahead of the November election.

Meanwhile, a separate effort to legalize medical cannabis in Idaho failed to qualify for the ballot.

The medical cannabis campaign faced setbacks in recent weeks, including a dispute over petition signatures in Minidoka County. According to reporting by the Idaho Capital Sun, campaign organizers argued signatures submitted on the filing deadline should have been counted, while county officials said the petitions were delivered after the clerk's office had closed for the day.

The Idaho Medical Cannabis Act did not submit enough valid petition signatures to meet the state's requirements, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Organizers fell short of both the statewide signature threshold and the required number of legislative districts.

The Attorney General's official ballot title for the reproductive rights initiative describes the measure as creating a right to abortion before fetal viability and allowing abortions after viability in certain medical emergencies.

Supporters and opponents now have until July 20 to submit arguments for inclusion in Idaho's voter pamphlet. The pamphlet, which will be mailed to voters before the election, will include the full text of the initiative along with selected arguments for and against the measure.