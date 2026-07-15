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‘Carrie On’: Carrie Getty Scheid honored with new Idaho Falls memorial art bench

KIFI
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Updated
today at 11:18 PM
Published 11:16 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A striking, vivacious memorial to Carrie Getty Scheid adorns the banks of the Snake River in Idaho Falls.

The brand-new “Carrie On!” art bench is part of the “Art You Can Sit On” sculptures Scheid championed starting in 2005, while she was leading the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

Scheid was a powerhouse in the community – galvanizing interest in the arts, culture, music, civic involvement, politics, animals, education and more.

"She knew how to get things done, and there was no project that was too big,” said retired Hartwell Corporation Insurance Executive Mary Lynn Hartwell. “There was no idea too big – nothing that she didn't think we could accomplish."

After arriving in Idaho Falls in 1994 from New York, she was a driving force behind the restoration of Colonial Theater, the establishment of College of Eastern Idaho, the founding of Snake River Animal Shelter, and the renovation of the Frontier Arts Center for the Performing Arts.

"She has a circle of friends that all really wanted to make sure that Idaho Falls was a culture and arts center," said Idaho Falls Arts Council Executive Director Gray Augustus.

She was awarded the Mayor’s Choice Award in August 2025.

Scheid died after a courageous battle with cancer on October 21, 2025.

Her friends and family commenced work on the tribute last August to memorialize her legacy for years to come.

Designed by local artist Carrie Wildman and presented by her friends “the Steel Potatoes,” the memorial bench captures the dynamic commitment to growth, community and vibrancy embodied by Carrie Scheid.

“Carrie was a very, very special friend. I learned a lot from Carrie,” Hartwell said with emotion. “I like to tell people that I've always been a bit of a procrastinator, and Carrie would always just look at me and say, ‘Just do it. You know, all you have to do is make that phone call. Take the next step.’"

"It's amazing when you make that phone call how many people respond, because people really are just waiting to be asked to help,” Hartwell continued.

The memorial's five trees are accompanied by a Mountain Bluebird, two dogs in honor of Scheid's favorite pets, a cat and a steel potato.

The bench is a place where people can play, ponder and reflect on Carrie Scheid's legacy and the beautiful community she helped to build.

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David Pace

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