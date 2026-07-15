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Five-vehicle crash shuts down U.S. Highway 20 near Ashton

Nobody involved with the crash was injured.
Idaho State Police
Nobody involved with the crash was injured.
By
Published 9:45 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a five-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down U.S. Highway 20 north of Ashton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fremont County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a two-vehicle crash that had happened earlier that day.

A Dodge Ram that towing a trailer moved into the eastbound passing lane to give emergency crews space. At the same time, a Honda Odyssey slowed down while traveling westbound. A Tesla was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the Honda.

Investigators say a GMC Sierra towing a flatbed trailer, also moved into the eastbound passing lane, where it sideswiped both the Honda and the Tesla. This caused the Tesla to rotate clockwise before coming to rest perpendicular across the westbound lane.

A Subaru Ascent swerved into the passing lane while attempting to avoid the Tesla and struck the Dodge Ram.

A passenger who was under the age of 18 in the Honda was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital and later released.

The highway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene.

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Abi Martin

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