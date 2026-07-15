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Idaho’s only burn center earns national verification

KIFI
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Published 5:26 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Burn & Reconstructive Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has earned verification from the American Burn Association, becoming one of 81 verified burn centers in the United States.

According to EIRMC, the verification followed a multi-day, on-site review by the American Burn Association to evaluate the hospital's staff, resources and systems for treating burn patients from the time of injury through recovery.

Hospital officials say the review confirmed the center meets national standards for quality, safety and patient care.

"Verification by the American Burn Association reflects the depth of our expertise across every aspect of burn care and reinforces that patients can trust our team to provide the highest level of specialized treatment," said Dr. Tait Olaveson, burn surgeon and medical director of EIRMC's burn program. "It confirms that we meet the highest standard of burn care and are the regional experts."

EIRMC said there are 143 burn centers nationwide and only 81 currently hold ABA verification.

The Burn & Reconstructive Center provides emergency treatment, intensive care, surgical procedures, rehabilitation services, outpatient follow-up care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Hospital officials say the center is staffed by a multidisciplinary team that includes burn surgeons, critical care physicians, nurses, therapists, psychologists, dietitians, case managers and social workers.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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