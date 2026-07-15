Measles case confirmed in Teton County, Idaho

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed a case of measles in Teton County, Idaho. This marks the tenth confirmed case in the state and the second in Eastern Idaho this year.

The announcement follows closely on the heels of a local emergency declaration in neighboring Teton County, Wyoming, following a measles outbreak at Colter Bay Village in Grand Teton National Park.

According to EIPH, the infected individual is a vaccinated adult who came into close contact with a known case during their infectious period.

Health officials warn that residents and visitors in the area may have been exposed to the virus at the following location:

Location: Broulim’s Grocery (240 S Main St., Driggs, ID 83422)

Broulim’s Grocery (240 S Main St., Driggs, ID 83422) Date: July 6, 2026

July 6, 2026 Time Frame: Between 5:15 PM and 6:00 PM

Symptoms typically begin with:

A high fever

A cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots (Koplik spots) that may appear inside the cheeks

EIPH is actively contacting people who were directly exposed and is continuing to monitor the situation.

If you believe you may have been exposed, health officials recommend you contact your healthcare provider and monitor for symptoms for 21 days. If you suspect that you or someone in your household has measles, it is important to stay home to prevent the spread.

"For those who wish to test or receive medical care for symptoms, it is essential to call your medical provider before visiting to prevent further spread of infection, states the release.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease. EIPH Health Strategy Manager Jordan McAdam stresses that Vaccination is the best defense against measles for both children and adults.

“While a small percentage of vaccinated people (approximately two to three percent) may still contract the virus, high vaccination coverage provides strong individual protection and helps limit the spread of measles within the community," states McAdam.

EIPH urges the public to check their vaccination records through their primary care provider to ensure they are fully protected.