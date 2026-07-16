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Bingham Healthcare helping address doctor shortage – opening new Urgent Care in Ammon

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today at 10:28 PM
Published 8:56 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Healthcare is working to expand access to regional medical services by opening a new urgent care clinic in Ammon this week.

The new Bingham Healthcare Clinic & Urgent Care celebrated with a ribbon cutting Thursday at 1533 North Sunstone Drive in Lincoln Square next to Ammon and Lincoln Roads.

The facility is the nonprofit healthcare provider's second Urgent Care in Bonneville County and is designed to provide accessible treatment to individuals and families in Ammon, Iona, and Idaho Falls.

Bingham Healthcare CEO Jake Erickson says the facility aims to meet the medical needs of the region's expanding population.

"There's more and more need for healthcare," Erickson said. "We're grateful to be able to provide that service here seven days a week, and to have such wonderful, high-quality providers and physicians right here in this location."

The grand opening comes as Idaho struggles to keep up with residents' medical demands. The Gem State currently comes in 50th in the U.S. for "active physicians per capita," the Idaho Capital Sun reports, and is "45th for physicians practicing primary care."

"The national doctor shortage that has been predicted for the last 20 or 30 years, truly, our country's in the midst of it," said Bingham Healthcare Chief Administrative Officer Mark Baker. "We are fortunate here in some ways because we have fantastic training programs here in Idaho Falls and ISU family medicine residency in Pocatello."

The walk-in facility is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing care for "minor injuries, sprains, strains, fractures, cuts, burns, wound care, colds, influenza, ear, nose and throat infections, respiratory conditions, skin conditions and rashes, minor allergic reactions, employer and occupational health services, sports injuries, physicals, X-rays and a laboratory," according to a news release.

Appointments are not required.

"Here at Lincoln Square Urgent Care, we've got urgent care services, family medicine and sports medicine services from 8 to 8. Urgent care is available. We've got full X-ray services as well," Baker said.

The clinic is staffed by a capable team ready to care for all sorts of illnesses and injuries.

"Dr. Tyler Kunz is a sports medicine doctor. Carmen Radford is a family medicine provider," Baker said. "We have wonderful urgent care providers that are available in those urgent situations."

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