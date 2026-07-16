Eastern Idaho health officials urge residents to check measles vaccination status after Teton County case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Public Health is encouraging residents to verify their measles vaccination status after a vaccinated adult in Teton County contracted the virus.

The case marks the 10th reported measles case in Idaho this year and the second in eastern Idaho. Health officials say the individual was vaccinated but had close contact with a known measles case during that person's infectious period.

The case has prompted questions from residents about vaccine effectiveness and whether they are protected against the highly contagious virus.

"If you receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, that is 97% effective in preventing measles," Eastern Idaho Public Health Health Strategies Manager Jordan McAdam said "So it is still the best way to prevent measles infection in both children and adults."

McAdam said breakthrough infections can occur, but they are uncommon. According to Eastern Idaho Public Health, about 2% to 3% of people who receive the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine may still contract measles.

"One of the bigger misconceptions about measles right now is that vaccinations maybe aren't important or aren't needed even by healthy people, which is incorrect," McAdam said. "It is the best way to prevent measles spread in both healthy people and in immunocompromised people, and in infants and children who may not have been vaccinated yet."

How to check your vaccination status

Health officials say residents who are unsure whether they received the MMR vaccine can check their records through the Docket app, which provides access to Idaho immunization records.

People who grew up outside Idaho may need to contact their former health department, healthcare provider or school district to obtain records.

According to Eastern Idaho Public Health, people who have received the MMR vaccine, previously had a confirmed measles infection or were born before 1957 are generally considered immune to measles.

What to do if you were exposed

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

Health officials are also asking people to call ahead before visiting a clinic or doctor's office if they suspect they have measles.

"I would say it's extremely pertinent if you think you are exposed to measles and you are going into a doctor to check, which you should definitely call beforehand," Eastern Idaho Public Health Information Officer Brenna Christofferson said. "If you do have a positive case of measles, measles is a highly contagious virus."

Measles can spread through the air and remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. About one in five unvaccinated people who contract measles in the United States is hospitalized.

Symptoms include fever and a rash that typically begins on the head before spreading to the rest of the body. Additional symptoms may include cough, runny nose, red eyes and tiny white spots inside the cheeks.

Anyone with questions about measles can contact Eastern Idaho Public Health's epidemiology hotline at (208) 533-3150.