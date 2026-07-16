Frontier Credit Union donates $800K to Blackfoot nonprofits for buildings

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Frontier Credit Union donated $800,000 to two non-profits, The Blackfoot Community Food Pantry (Community Dinner Table) and The Village, so they can purchase their building.

"They're making an $800,000 donation and we've already paid $100,000," Jacque Burt, the President of Idaho Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, stated. "So we just have another $100,000 to go and we will own this. And once we own this building and we've got all our renovations done, then we are self-sufficient. So no matter what happens in the economy or in the world or whatever, we will still be able to have our doors open."

Burt said this gives both organizations stability in maintaining their building without having to spend much-needed donations on it.

"We just thought it was a great opportunity to step in," Dan Thurman, the CEO of Frontier Credit Union stated. "We got to make a big impact, help them make an even bigger impact in the community. And we'll be opening a branch in the middle of this building as well."

According to Feeding America, almost 13%, over 6,000 people, in Bingham county experience food insecurity. The Blackfoot Community Food Pantry hopes to continue providing meals for those in need across the community.

"We feed probably between 250 to 300 people every Tuesday night during the winter," Jackie Young, President of the Community Dinner Table, said. "And we give out between 180 to 200 food boxes every Wednesday here at the pantry."

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare states that there are over 1,000 children in Idaho who are currently in foster care.

The Village provides various resources for the foster children and their foster care-takers in the Southeast Idaho region.

"We provide for about 350 children here in southeast Idaho in foster care," Burt said. "They can come into the store and shop for free. They can come in and get clothing and toys and shoes and things like that that they didn't already have. And so really, it's easing that transition for them to be able to just have their basic needs met."

Once these two nonprofits own their building, they can focus even more of their resources on the needs of the community.

"I love this community, and I love what these nonprofits are doing in this community," Thurman said. "And it is really inspiring how they came together and the things that they're doing and the impact that they're having. Trying to help lift people up. And so for us to be a part of that and be able to contribute in any way is awesome."

To find out about upcoming events with these nonprofits, check out these links:

The address for the nonprofits is 250 W. Judicial St. Blackfoot, ID 83221