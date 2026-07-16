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Guns vs. Hoses: Local first responders hit the diamond Friday for Make-A-Wish Idaho

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KIFI: SAM GELFAND
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Published 9:01 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Local law enforcement and first responders are trading their badges and gear for bats and gloves this week, all for a great cause.

This Friday marks the 15th annual Guns vs. Hoses Charity Softball Game. Deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 will face off against the Idaho Falls Firefighters in a friendly game at Melaleuca Field.

All proceeds will support Make-A-Wish Idaho, helping grant life-changing wishes for local children.

Gates open Friday, July 17th, at 6 PM, and "play ball" begins at 7 PM. Admission only costs a donation at the door. BCSO suggests a contribution of $5 per person or $20 per family.

"This is a fantastic event where all proceeds support Make A Wish here in Idaho and fun for the whole family," said BCSO Sgt. Bryan Lovell in a news release.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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