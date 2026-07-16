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Heatwave triggers emergency fishing closures on select rivers in Yellowstone 

Fishing on Firehole River
NPS
Fishing on Firehole River
By
Published 12:14 PM

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) — Extreme summer heat has forced park officials to issue emergency, full-time fishing closures on three of Yellowstone’s most iconic rivers.

Effective Wednesday, July 15, all fishing is temporarily banned on the Firehole, Madison, and Gibbon rivers, including all of their tributaries. The restrictions come as water temperatures climb to 86°F, which park biologists warn is lethal to trout. The National Park Service (NPS) confirmed they have already received multiple reports of dead fish along the Firehole River over the past week.

Coupled with high air temperatures, the National Park Service says these conditions are lethal to trout. In the past week, the NPS has received several reports of dead fish in the Firehole River.

The closures will protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries and will remain in effect until conditions improve. Park staff will continue to monitor water temperatures daily. Depending on how the weather behaves, the NPS may lift the bans or enact further restrictions.

Currently, there are no restrictions on fishing other park lakes, rivers, and streams due to high water temperatures and low river flows.

Currently, there are no temperature-related restrictions on other park waters. Anglers are welcome to fish the following areas as long as they follow standard park rules:

  • Yellowstone Lake
  • All other lakes within the park boundaries
  • All other rivers and streams not explicitly listed in the closure notice
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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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