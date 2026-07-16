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Idaho State University experiencing power outage at multiple campus buildings

MGN
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today at 2:41 PM
Published 2:50 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Public Safety at Idaho State University issued an emergency alert at 2:30p.m. on July 16 regarding a power outage at multiple campus locations. The alert stated Idaho Power has been contacted and Facilities Services on campus are aware of the situation.

The following buildings are currently impacted by the power outage:

  • POND Student Union Building
  • Physical Science Complex
  • Public Safety
  • McIntosh Manor
  • Business Administration
  • Liberal Arts
  • Early Learning Center
  • Lillibridge Engineering Building
  • Fine Arts
  • Museum Building
  • Grounds
  • Shops
  • Student Health
  • Dental Hygiene/Science
  • Administration Building
  • Frazier Hall
  • University Courts

Many of the impacted facilities are on lower campus or near the ISU Quad. Noted buildings on campus not included are Turner Hall, Rendezvous, Reed Gym and other upper campus structures.

Public Safety says at this time they don't know what caused the power outage or when it will be restored to the campus buildings.

This is a developing story and Local News 8 will update this article as new details become available.

Article Topic Follows: News

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Hadley Bodell

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