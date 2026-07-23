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Temperate Thursday with ease-up on wet conditions

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Updated
today at 6:03 AM
Published 4:38 AM

Enjoy a nice break from the rain this Thursday as monsoonal moisture begins to dry up, allowing for warmer temperatures and less sporadic weather heading into the weekend. Highs gradually working back up into the mid 90s this afternoon will accompany more sunshine and breezy winds, making it a good afternoon to get out and stretch.

Flood risk warnings and watches will be in effect until early Thursday morning around 6 am for the Eastern Highlands and west into central mountains for Wyoming. But as the sun rises, you'll notice much fewer clouds obstructing the pleasant day ahead. Blue skies around the Snake River Plain will offer a nice chance to get outdoors, as temperatures start climbing back into the mid 90s for the late afternoon highs. Residents in the Eastern Highlands might still observe very brief windows of rain pushing through the Fremont County area in the afternoon, but the majority of today's forecast will give storm clouds less presence overall. Wind gusts will also decrease, giving a small window of opportunity to create some fun outdoor memories this Thursday.

The monsoonal moisture we have been experiencing this week is still present, however. Be advised that this Thursday is a brief hiatus from the stormy conditions, as we could expect to see a slight return to stormy weather on Friday. Chances of showers and storms exist, with more moisture flow pushing East of us and bringing hot temperatures on Sunday. As the final push of stormy weather wraps up by Friday evening, we will begin to see a more stable return to dry conditions and warm temperatures for the weekend.

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for Local News 8.

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