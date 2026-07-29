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Tracking hot thunderstorms and smoky conditions today

KIFI
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Published 5:58 AM

Another set up with heat and isolated storms into the day and temps around 90 for Idaho Falls. Some showers starting midday and thunderstorms arriving into the afternoon 4-8pm.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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