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Natural gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in downtown Idaho Falls

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Published 3:52 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is responding to a natural gas leak in downtown Idaho Falls after a construction crew accidentally struck a gas line.

As a precaution, B Street is closed between Park Avenue and Shoop Avenue, including the intersection of B Street and A Street. The department is asking people to avoid driving or walking through the area until the leak is resolved.

Nearby businesses have been evacuated, and an emergency alert was sent to cell phones within the affected area.

Intermountain Gas is on scene working to stop the leak.

Once the gas has been shut off and emergency crews determine the area is safe, people will be allowed to return to evacuated businesses.

Local News 8 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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