Qatar to hold first-ever advisory Shura Council vote Oct 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar has announced Oct. 2 as its date for the country’s first election to vote for members of its top advisory panel, known as the Shura Council. The date was announced Sunday by royal decree. The Shura Council election aims to give the country’s citizens more say on how their hereditary emirate is governed. The election allows Qataris to choose 30 members of the country’s 45-seat Shura Council, which are now all picked by Qatar’s ruling elite. The council has no substantive legislative power but advises the emir on policies. It is not immediately known how many Qataris are eligible to vote.