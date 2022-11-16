LA elects US Rep Karen Bass mayor, first Black woman in post

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has elected its first Black woman as mayor. Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass defeated billionaire developer Rick Caruso in a contest amid multiple scandals at City Hall, an out-of-control homeless crisis and rising crime. The disclosure last month of a tape recording peppered with racist remarks led to the resignation of the former City Council president and calls by President Joe Biden for two other members to resign. Meanwhile, three current or former council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Bass — a favorite among progressives — is the first woman and second Black person in the job.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.