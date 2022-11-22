Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club

The five people who were killed at a gay club in Colorado are being remembered as loving parents, enthusiastic performers and longtime patrons who cherished Club Q as a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ community. They came to Colorado Springs’ preeminent LGBTQ establishment on Saturday evening and were met with tragedy when a gunman entered just before midnight and began spraying bullets before he was tackled and subdued. The dead have been identified as Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance and Ashley Paugh. Another 17 people were injured by the gunfire.

By SAM METZ, JAMIE STENGLE and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

