Rescuers evacuate 14,000 people from flood-hit villages in eastern Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A top Pakistani provincial official says rescuers in boats have evacuated 14,000 people over the past several days after floodwaters from two rivers swollen by monsoon rains inundated dozens of villages in eastern Punjab province. Monsoon rains began lashing the South Asian country in late June and since then, at least 91 people have died in weather-related incidents across the country. Punjab official Mohsin Naqvi tweeted on Friday that he visited flood-hit areas. The evacuations began earlier this week after neighboring India diverted waters from dams into the Ravi River, which flows from India into Pakistan.