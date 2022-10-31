Skip to Content
Police investigate rollover crash near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 94 near Blackfoot.

According to police, a 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

