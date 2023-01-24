Skip to Content
Crews repair I-15 Blackfoot bridge after overnight road breakup

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Transportaion Department crews are currently working on the northbound bridge of Interstate 15 just north of Blackfoot to repair the road surface following damage that occurred last night.

The cause of the problem is still under investigation, but road breakup is common following cycles of warm and cold weather.

Traffic is down to one lane as crews begin repairs on the right lane. On Wednesday, traffic will also be down to one lane to allow crews to perform preventative maintenance on the passing lane to ensure the problem does not spread. 

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone and plan for some delays. 

